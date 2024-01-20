Maple Leafs at Canucks

MAPLE LEAFS (22-13-8) at CANUCKS (30-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Conor Timmins
Injured: Ryan Reaves (lower body), Joseph Woll (ankle), John Klingberg (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Bertuzzi and Knies will swap spots based on the practice lines Friday, with Bertuzzi moving up to the second line. … Jones is expected to start for the 10th time in 11 games, with Samsonov likely to start at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... The Canucks called up Karlsson, a forward, from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday, and he could replace Kuzmenko, who was benched for the third period of a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday; if Kuzmenko is scratched, Lafferty or Hoglander would likely moving up to the second line, with Karlsson playing on the fourth.