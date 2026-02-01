Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ VAN – 6:59 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vancouver

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Vancouver’s Conor Garland impaired Joseph Woll’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

