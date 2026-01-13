Maple Leafs at Mammoth projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (23-15-7) at MAMMOTH (22-20-4)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Hildeby could start after Woll made 31 saves at Colorado. ... But and Guenther will switch spots on the second and third lines for the Mammoth.