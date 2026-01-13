Maple Leafs at Mammoth projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (23-15-7) at MAMMOTH (22-20-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Hildeby could start after Woll made 31 saves at Colorado. ... But and Guenther will switch spots on the second and third lines for the Mammoth.