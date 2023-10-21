Maple Leafs at Lightning

MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0) at LIGHTNING (2-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Waltteri Merela

Conor Sheary -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery); Tyler Motte (hand)

Status report

Bertuzzi is banged up but will play, according to Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Holmberg was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … de Haan participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice Friday.