Maple Leafs at Lightning

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Blue Jackets fan holds up Fantilli sign at College GameDay on ESPN
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild with upper-body injury
Andersson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 
CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph
Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0) at LIGHTNING (2-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Waltteri Merela

Conor Sheary -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery); Tyler Motte (hand)

Status report

Bertuzzi is banged up but will play, according to Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Holmberg was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … de Haan participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice Friday.