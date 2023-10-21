Maple Leafs at Lightning

MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0) at LIGHTNING (2-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok -- David Kampf -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, Fraser Minten
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel
Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Waltteri Merela
Conor Sheary -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery); Tyler Motte (hand)
Status report
Bertuzzi is banged up but will play, according to Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Holmberg was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … de Haan participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice Friday.