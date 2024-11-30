Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (13-7-2) at LIGHTNING (12-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz
Alex Steeves -- Connor Dewar -- Nikita Grebenkin
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, , Alex Nylander
Injured: David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Bobby McMann (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)
Status report
Matthews and Knies were full participants in practice Friday and are likely to return to the lineup. Matthews has missed the past nine games, Knies has missed the past two. ...Cirelli and Kucherov left a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, but each returned and is expected to play.