Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (13-7-2) at LIGHTNING (12-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz

Alex Steeves -- Connor Dewar -- Nikita Grebenkin

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, , Alex Nylander

Injured: David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)

Status report

Matthews and Knies were full participants in practice Friday and are likely to return to the lineup. Matthews has missed the past nine games, Knies has missed the past two. ...Cirelli and Kucherov left a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, but each returned and is expected to play.

