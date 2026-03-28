Maple Leafs at Blues projected lineups

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MAPLE LEAFS (31-29-13) at BLUES (30-30-11)

7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Steven Lorentz -- Matias Maccelli

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. ... Bo Groulx, a forward, was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... With Groulx out, Pezzetta will play after being a healthy scratch on Wednesday. ... Thomas will return after missing one game with an upper-body injury and replace Walker, a forward. ... Holl will play after being a healthy scratch Thursday and replace Kessel, a defenseman.

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