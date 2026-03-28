Maple Leafs at Blues projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (31-29-13) at BLUES (30-30-11)
7 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Steven Lorentz -- Matias Maccelli
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. ... Bo Groulx, a forward, was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... With Groulx out, Pezzetta will play after being a healthy scratch on Wednesday. ... Thomas will return after missing one game with an upper-body injury and replace Walker, a forward. ... Holl will play after being a healthy scratch Thursday and replace Kessel, a defenseman.