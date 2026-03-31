Maple Leafs seeking 'data-centered' head of hockey operations

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will conduct an exhaustive search for their next head of hockey operations, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said Tuesday, though the exact structure of the management group has not yet been determined.
Whether that leads to the hiring of a president of hockey operations and a general manager or only a GM remains to be seen, but Pelley stressed that a comfort level with data and a willingness to rely on it during the decision-making process will be required for the chosen candidate.
“In terms of one of the keys to the candidate that we may be looking for is they have to be data-centered,” Pelley said. “They have to really understand data, the importance of data and where data is moving. … Every single decision that we make will be evidence-based. Evidence-based decisions are never wrong. Right?
“That just doesn't mean there's not room to check culture, but it's evidence-based. So I can't tell you exactly what the structure would be. For those that know me, you know that I'm methodical in everything that I do from a structural perspective. So I will take time, I'll get more feedback from more hockey observers, but there's not a right or wrong way for us to build a championship team.”
The Maple Leafs operated with a president of hockey operations from 2014-25, when Brendan Shahanan held the role, and also had a GM. Shanahan was not replaced when his contract was not renewed following the 2024-25 season.
Pelley added that there will be no budget constraints in order to ensure the preferred candidate is put in place.
“There are no challenges with resources, so we are currently undeniably probably the team that spends the most on hockey expenditures in the League, and that should provide us an opportunity and an advantage to be stronger,” Pelley said. “I strongly believe that we don’t use data as well as we need to use data right now, and that will change.”
Brad Treliving was fired as GM on Monday. The 56-year-old was in his third season as GM after replacing Kyle Dubas on May 31, 2023. In Treliving's three seasons, the Maple Leafs went 129-82-27.