Maple Leafs seeking 'data-centered' head of hockey operations

The Maple Leafs (32-30-13) are seventh in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference this season. Last season, they won the Atlantic with 108 points (52-26-4) and defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in seven games in the second round.

Pelley said the search process ideally would be completed and there would be a candidate in place by the middle of May prior to the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, which will be held May 31 to June 6 in Buffalo, but if not, by early June ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, which will take place June 26 and 27, also in Buffalo. In the interim, assistant GM Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy, assistant general manager for minor league operations and GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, will manage the day-to-day operations through the end of the season and into the offseason.

Pelley said the search process is wide-open, with Toronto already having been contacted by at least seven people interested in the role, though he said the organization has not yet approached anyone proactively. He added that the search process could determine the final management structure.

“I think nothing has been determined with the final structure,” Pelley said. “We currently have six assistant general managers. Is that the right structure? What is the right structure? It might come down from after interviewing candidates after talking to people.”

As for how the decision to fire Treliving affects the future of coach Craig Berube, who has two seasons remaining on his contract beyond 2025-26, Pelley said that will be left up to the new head of hockey operations. He said a decision to move on from Berube, if that should occur, would also involve ownership.

“I think Craig Berube is the head coach, and that is determined by the general manager, or the president of hockey, or the head of hockey operations,” Pelley said. “That's not decided by myself. His role with the hockey club doesn't change today other than the fact is that he will work (more closely) with Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy. Once we have a new head of hockey in place, if that recommendation is around Craig Berube at that particular time, then we listen, and something as big as Craig Berube would go all the way to ownership.”

Pelley expressed confidence that the Maple Leafs have a core in place that will help them return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the near future. Toronto made the playoffs each of the past nine seasons but is likely to be on the outside this season.

“We have some foundational pieces, generational pieces in Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, John Tavares, strong goaltending. There’s a lot of positives,” Pelley said. “We now just have to surround those individuals with better pieces, and that will be the decision and task of the new head of hockey operations.”

Though Pelley lamented the team’s limited number of picks in the 2026 draft, he pushed back against the suggestion that the Maple Leafs should tank over their remaining seven regular-season games.

The Maple Leafs do not have a first- or a second-round pick in the 2026 draft. They traded a conditional first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 7, 2025, and would only retain that pick this season if it falls in the top five selections.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” Pelley said. “I’m almost offended by the question. There is zero chance that the Toronto Maple Leafs will tank. I don’t believe in it, ownership doesn’t believe in it. I grew up in an environment when you played sports, you tried to win every single game, so there will be absolutely no (tanking) in the last remaining games. We will try to win every game.

“If fans are angry with that, then I respect that, but we will not tank.”