Maple Leafs at Kraken

MAPLE LEAFS (22-14-8) at KRAKEN (19-17-9)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Ryan Reaves (lower body), Joseph Woll (ankle), John Klingberg (hip)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky

John Hayden -- Devin Shore -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Matty Beniers (upper body)

Suspended: Yanni Gourde

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after a 6-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … The Kraken skated but did not do line rushes. ... Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said aside from the top line of Tatar, McCann, and Eberle, the other three lines will be "unfamiliar." ... Gourde is suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for charging Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm on Thursday.