Maple Leafs at Kraken

MAPLE LEAFS (22-14-8) at KRAKEN (19-17-9)
9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Conor Timmins
Injured: Ryan Reaves (lower body), Joseph Woll (ankle), John Klingberg (hip)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky
John Hayden -- Devin Shore -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Matty Beniers (upper body)
Suspended: Yanni Gourde
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after a 6-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … The Kraken skated but did not do line rushes. ... Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said aside from the top line of Tatar, McCann, and Eberle, the other three lines will be "unfamiliar." ... Gourde is suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for charging Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm on Thursday.