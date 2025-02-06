Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (32-19-2) at KRAKEN (23-28-4)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to start, making his return from a knee injury suffered in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12. … Marner, a forward, is also expected to return after missing a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury that he called a "spasm." He will skate on a line with Nylander and Tavares. … Evans, a defenseman, and Eberle, a forward, both made progress toward returning from their respective injuries, switching from red noncontact jerseys to normal full-contact jerseys on Thursday. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called it a "baby step" for Eberle and said Evans is still day to day.

