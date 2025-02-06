Maple Leafs at Kraken projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (32-19-2) at KRAKEN (23-28-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
William Nylander -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to start, making his return from a knee injury suffered in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12. … Marner, a forward, is also expected to return after missing a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury that he called a "spasm." He will skate on a line with Nylander and Tavares. … Evans, a defenseman, and Eberle, a forward, both made progress toward returning from their respective injuries, switching from red noncontact jerseys to normal full-contact jerseys on Thursday. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called it a "baby step" for Eberle and said Evans is still day to day.