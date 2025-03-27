Maple Leafs at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (43-25-5) at SHARKS (19-42-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Cam Lund -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais

Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Lund will make his NHL debut. ... Ferraro did not participate in the Sharks morning skate but is expected to play.

