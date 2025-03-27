Maple Leafs at Sharks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (43-25-5) at SHARKS (19-42-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Cam Lund -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais
Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Status report
Lund will make his NHL debut. ... Ferraro did not participate in the Sharks morning skate but is expected to play.