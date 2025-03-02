Maple Leafs at Penguins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (37-20-2) at PENGUINS (24-29-9)
1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McCann -- Calle Jarnkrok -- Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Marshall Rifai -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Alex Steeves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed), Max Domi (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Emil Bemstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Bokondji Imama, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)
Status report
Jarnkrok, who had groin and sports hernia surgery in November, could make his season debut, but is awaiting clearance from the doctors, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. ... Domi and Lorentz, each a forward, and Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, will be game-time decisions after missing practice Saturday. ... Pacioretty could play after being sidelined four games with an undisclosed injury. ... Joseph, a defenseman, sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. No update was provided. ... Blomqvist will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 23 saves Saturday.