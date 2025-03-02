Maple Leafs at Penguins projected lineups

Status report

Jarnkrok, who had groin and sports hernia surgery in November, could make his season debut, but is awaiting clearance from the doctors, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. ... Domi and Lorentz, each a forward, and Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, will be game-time decisions after missing practice Saturday. ... Pacioretty could play after being sidelined four games with an undisclosed injury. ... Joseph, a defenseman, sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. No update was provided. ... Blomqvist will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 23 saves Saturday.