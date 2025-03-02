Maple Leafs at Penguins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (37-20-2) at PENGUINS (24-29-9)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McCann -- Calle Jarnkrok -- Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Alex Steeves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed), Max Domi (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Emil Bemstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Bokondji Imama, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)

Status report

Jarnkrok, who had groin and sports hernia surgery in November, could make his season debut, but is awaiting clearance from the doctors, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. ... Domi and Lorentz, each a forward, and Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, will be game-time decisions after missing practice Saturday. ... Pacioretty could play after being sidelined four games with an undisclosed injury. ... Joseph, a defenseman, sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. No update was provided. ... Blomqvist will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 23 saves Saturday.

