Tippett, Frost help Flyers hold off Maple Leafs

Each has goal, assist for Philadelphia; Tavares gets 3 points for Toronto

Recap: Maple Leafs at Flyers 3.19.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost each had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who held on for a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia (35-26-8), which had lost three of four. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Auston Matthews had two assists for Toronto (38-20-9), which has lost consecutive games. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves.

Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead just 19 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from above the left face-off circle.

Sanheim made it 2-0 56 seconds into the second period when he took a cross-ice pass from Garnet Hathaway and beat Samsonov with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Frost pushed it to 3-0 at 16:26 with a wrist shot from the high slot.

William Nylander made it 3-1 at 1:11 of the third period with a power-play goal, scoring a snap shot from the left circle.

Bertuzzi cut it to 3-2 at 10:16, putting in a backhand pass from Morgan Rielly behind the net.

Laughton made it 4-2 at 13:00 on the rush after coming out of the penalty box, scoring in front off a wraparound pass from Tippett.

Tavares got the Maple Leafs within 4-3 at 17:50 with Samsonov pulled for an extra attacker when he put in a loose puck in front.

Toronto forward Ryan Reaves left the game shortly after a fight with Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers at 4:53 of the first period and did not return.

Latest News

Predators score 8, top Sharks to tie franchise record point streak at 15

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Bowness away from Jets after medical procedure

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Couturier healthy scratch for Flyers against Maple Leafs

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Meier, Mercer help Devils pull away from Penguins

Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

Scheifele scores hat trick, sparks Jets to win against Rangers

NHL Buzz: Lauzon week to week for Predators

GMs vote for coach's challenge to include delay of game, high-sticking calls

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nash named Canada GM for 2024 World Championship

Simon dies at 52, won Stanley Cup with Avalanche in 1996

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Red Wings 'still got to find a way’ to win games down stretch, Yzerman says