Tippett, Frost help Flyers hold off Maple Leafs

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia (35-26-8), which had lost three of four. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Auston Matthews had two assists for Toronto (38-20-9), which has lost consecutive games. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves.

Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead just 19 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from above the left face-off circle.

Sanheim made it 2-0 56 seconds into the second period when he took a cross-ice pass from Garnet Hathaway and beat Samsonov with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Frost pushed it to 3-0 at 16:26 with a wrist shot from the high slot.

William Nylander made it 3-1 at 1:11 of the third period with a power-play goal, scoring a snap shot from the left circle.

Bertuzzi cut it to 3-2 at 10:16, putting in a backhand pass from Morgan Rielly behind the net.

Laughton made it 4-2 at 13:00 on the rush after coming out of the penalty box, scoring in front off a wraparound pass from Tippett.

Tavares got the Maple Leafs within 4-3 at 17:50 with Samsonov pulled for an extra attacker when he put in a loose puck in front.

Toronto forward Ryan Reaves left the game shortly after a fight with Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers at 4:53 of the first period and did not return.