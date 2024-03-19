Couturier to be healthy scratch for Flyers against Maple Leafs

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Couturier will be a healthy scratch when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS).

"I guess we're going with the best lineup available tonight to get a win," Couturier said. "So it is what it is. ... I've got to leave my ego aside I guess and hopefully team finds a way to get a win here tonight and I can get back into [the lineup] soon."

The forward is fifth on the Flyers with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 64 games. However, he has one goal in his past 27 games, and his ice time has dipped to 14:10 per game in his past 10, down from 19:25 in his first 54.

"It's tough," Couturier said. "I feel like I've been putting the work in for a while and I've been struggling, trying to work on my game. Definitely frustrated with the way I've been treated [lately], I guess, but it is what it is."

Named Flyers captain Feb. 14, Couturier also plays on both special teams, and averages 2:47 of power-play time and 1:17 of short-handed time per game.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Monday that Couturier was one of several players he was looking to see more from.

"For me, I don't care the name, the stature, veteran, especially this time of year," he said. "I don't care who you are, I'm going to put the guys that give us the best chance to win that particular game. You certainly have discussions. And they have a right to disagree, they have a right to have a discussion with me, and I think that's how you develop a relationship within a team during a long year."

However, Couturier said he wasn't exactly sure what that means.

"I've gotten the same answers as you guys, just need to see more," he said. "Still looking to find out what that is, but I'm trying every game. It's not like I'm just sitting around or doing nothing."

Tortorella said Monday he wasn't concerned with how Couturier was handling the diminishing ice time.

"I'll never worry about him as far as effort, as far as attitude," Tortorella said. "He is a pro. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I'm not worried about that. I need him to be better, that's all."

The Flyers (34-26-8), who have lost two straight, are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Washington Capitals.

"I fully expect a response (from the Flyers)," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Talked to our team about that today, something like scratching their captain is the kind of thing that gets a team's attention. We're certainly expecting their best tonight."

Maple Leafs defenseman Joel Edmundson agreed.

"They should get a good answer from the group," he said. "I mean, especially a player like that, the captain, guys are going to step up in his spot, they obviously want him back in the lineup. They're going to do everything they can to win tonight. We just have to come prepared for their best game."