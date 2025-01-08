PHILADELPHIA -- Matthew Knies scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who extended their winning streak to five games in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.
Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Flyers for 5th straight win
Matthews gets 200th multipoint game, Woll makes 30 saves for Toronto
Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (27-13-2), which beat Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday. Joseph Woll made 30 saves.
Matthews recorded his 200th multipoint game in his 589th game, the fastest by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.
Travis Konecny scored two goals for Philadelphia (17-19-5), which is 3-7-1 in its past 11. Ivan Fedotov made 14 saves.
Knies scored the go-ahead goal at 13:21 of the third period. Matthews won a face-off in the Philadelphia zone back to defenseman Philippe Myers. He slid the puck to Morgan Rielly, and his shot from above the left face-off circle went off Knies and past Fedotov.
Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 8:19 of the first period on a shot from the right face-off circle.
Tavares tied it 1-1 at 1:19 of the second period on a power-play goal from the left face-off circle.
Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 7:14. Noah Cates stole the puck from Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins and found Konecny alone in front.
Matthews tied the game with a power-play goal from the slot at 7:55.