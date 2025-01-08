Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Flyers for 5th straight win 

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (27-13-2), which beat Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday. Joseph Woll made 30 saves.

Matthews recorded his 200th multipoint game in his 589th game, the fastest by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.

Travis Konecny scored two goals for Philadelphia (17-19-5), which is 3-7-1 in its past 11. Ivan Fedotov made 14 saves.

Knies scored the go-ahead goal at 13:21 of the third period. Matthews won a face-off in the Philadelphia zone back to defenseman Philippe Myers. He slid the puck to Morgan Rielly, and his shot from above the left face-off circle went off Knies and past Fedotov.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 8:19 of the first period on a shot from the right face-off circle.

Tavares tied it 1-1 at 1:19 of the second period on a power-play goal from the left face-off circle.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 7:14. Noah Cates stole the puck from Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins and found Konecny alone in front.

Matthews tied the game with a power-play goal from the slot at 7:55.