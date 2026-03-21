Maple Leafs at Senators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (29-28-13) at SENATORS (35-24-9)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, TVAS2

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Matias Maccelli -- Bo Groulx -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Stolarz is expected to start after Woll made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. ... The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Ullmark will start after Reimer made 17 saves Thursday.