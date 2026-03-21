Maple Leafs at Senators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (29-28-13) at SENATORS (35-24-9)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, TVAS2
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Matias Maccelli -- Bo Groulx -- Dakota Joshua
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
Stolarz is expected to start after Woll made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. ... The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. … Ullmark will start after Reimer made 17 saves Thursday.