Maple Leafs at Senators

MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-4) at SENATORS (10-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN4, TSN5

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Scratched: Bobby McCann, Max Lajoie, Ilya Samsonov (illness)

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate with six skaters and two goalies, not including Woll, who will make his fifth straight start. … Samsonov, a goaltender who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, practiced but will not dress. "We just decided it was the best thing for him to focus on nothing but having a really good, hard day in the gym and on the ice and a good, hard skate, not thinking about or worrying about anything else," coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Klingberg will have season-ending hip surgery later this month. The defenseman last played Nov. 11 and was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 23. He is expected to need 5-6 months to recover. … Forsberg is expected to start for the third straight game, the first time he'll have done that this season. … Coach D.J. Smith said the Senators will use the same 18 skaters that played in a 6-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Kastelic practiced in a non-contact jersey. It was the forward's first practice since being injured Nov. 2. He will miss his 12th straight game Thursday. … Ottawa is waiting on clarification of MRI results for Chabot, a defenseman, who will miss his second straight game.