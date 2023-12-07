Maple Leafs at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-4) at SENATORS (10-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN4, TSN5

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Scratched: Bobby McCann, Max Lajoie, Ilya Samsonov (illness)

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate with six skaters and two goalies, not including Woll, who will make his fifth straight start. … Samsonov, a goaltender who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, practiced but will not dress. "We just decided it was the best thing for him to focus on nothing but having a really good, hard day in the gym and on the ice and a good, hard skate, not thinking about or worrying about anything else," coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Klingberg will have season-ending hip surgery later this month. The defenseman last played Nov. 11 and was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 23. He is expected to need 5-6 months to recover. … Forsberg is expected to start for the third straight game, the first time he'll have done that this season. … Coach D.J. Smith said the Senators will use the same 18 skaters that played in a 6-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Kastelic practiced in a non-contact jersey. It was the forward's first practice since being injured Nov. 2. He will miss his 12th straight game Thursday. … Ottawa is waiting on clarification of MRI results for Chabot, a defenseman, who will miss his second straight game.

Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Dahlin game-time decision for Sabres against Bruins
retired goalie Tuukka Rask skates with Boston wont be EBUG

Rask skates with Bruins, but won’t be EBUG with Swayman ill
Patrick Kane ready for Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 7 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 7
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 7

NHL On Tap: Jack Hughes can extend point streak for Devils against Kraken
NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction for ball hockey rink

Ovechkin, Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction to help build ball hockey rink
Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers game recap December 6

Hyman gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Super 16 NHL power rankings December 7

Super 16: Rangers remain No. 1; Coyotes enter power rankings
Evgeny Kuznetsov aims to improve in return to Washington Capitals lineup

Kuznetsov aims to 'just play better' in Capitals return after healthy scratch
AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen

AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen
Dallas Stars Matt Duchene to play 1000th NHL game

Duchene feeling ‘really lucky’ with Stars entering 1,000th NHL game
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 6

Kucherov extends point streak to 11, lifts Lightning past Penguins
Dallas Stars Florida Panthers game recap December 6

Rodrigues has 4 points for Panthers in win against Stars