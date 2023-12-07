Maple Leafs at Senators

MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-4) at SENATORS (10-10-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN4, TSN5
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Martin Jones
Scratched: Bobby McCann, Max Lajoie, Ilya Samsonov (illness)
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate with six skaters and two goalies, not including Woll, who will make his fifth straight start. … Samsonov, a goaltender who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, practiced but will not dress. "We just decided it was the best thing for him to focus on nothing but having a really good, hard day in the gym and on the ice and a good, hard skate, not thinking about or worrying about anything else," coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Klingberg will have season-ending hip surgery later this month. The defenseman last played Nov. 11 and was placed on long-term injured reserve Nov. 23. He is expected to need 5-6 months to recover. … Forsberg is expected to start for the third straight game, the first time he'll have done that this season. … Coach D.J. Smith said the Senators will use the same 18 skaters that played in a 6-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Kastelic practiced in a non-contact jersey. It was the forward's first practice since being injured Nov. 2. He will miss his 12th straight game Thursday. … Ottawa is waiting on clarification of MRI results for Chabot, a defenseman, who will miss his second straight game.