Maple Leafs at Senators projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (32-35-14) at SENATORS (43-27-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Matias Maccelli -- Luke Haymes -- Michael Pezzetta
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Ryan Tverberg
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- William Villeneuve
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Stephen Halliday -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Hayden Hodgson
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jordan Spence -- Artem Zub
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Lassi Thomson -- Cameron Crotty
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Michael Amadio
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Status report:
The Maple Leafs recalled Hildeby and assigned goalie Artur Akhtyamov to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Pezzetta will draw into the lineup for Jarnkrok, a forward. ... Forwards Tkachuk, Stutzle and Amadio and defensemen Chabot and Sanderson each will be rested. ... Hodgson replacing Amadio will be the only Senators lineup change from a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.