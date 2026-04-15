Maple Leafs at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (32-35-14) at SENATORS (43-27-11) 

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Matias Maccelli -- Luke Haymes -- Michael Pezzetta

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Ryan Tverberg

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- William Villeneuve

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Stephen Halliday -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Hayden Hodgson

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jordan Spence -- Artem Zub

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Lassi Thomson -- Cameron Crotty

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Michael Amadio

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Status report:

The Maple Leafs recalled Hildeby and assigned goalie Artur Akhtyamov to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Pezzetta will draw into the lineup for Jarnkrok, a forward. ... Forwards Tkachuk, Stutzle and Amadio and defensemen Chabot and Sanderson each will be rested. ... Hodgson replacing Amadio will be the only Senators lineup change from a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

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