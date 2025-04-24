Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Toronto seeks 3-0 series lead; Ottawa to host 1st playoff home game since 2017

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators will host a Stanley Cup Playoff game for the first time in eight years when they meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP).

The Senators have not played in front of a home postseason crowd since May 23, 2017, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, a series Ottawa would lose in seven games.

The Senators trail this best-of-7 series 2-0 and understandably are viewing the game as a must-win. Ottawa is 0-9 all-time in postseason series after losing the first two games.

For Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, playing in his first Stanley Cup Playoff series, building off the first two games in Toronto and learning from their mistakes will be key.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I stepped foot in Ottawa to see the white rally towels going in the Canadian Tire Centre,” he said after the Senators morning skate. “Out there [during practice] it was pretty awesome to see. It gets you that much more excited for the game. I think confidence, comfort just comes as the series goes on. It's all about trust and belief, and that's what we have right now.”

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 15-3 all-time in series after winning the opening two games. They have not held a 2-0 series lead since the opening round of the 2002 playoffs, when they went on to defeat the New York Islanders in seven games.

Toronto will have one lineup change for Game 3; forward Max Pacioretty, who has been out because of an undisclosed injury since Feb. 8, will come in, replacing Nicholas Robertson.

The 36-year-old had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games this season, and has 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 career playoff games.

“I’m really excited,” Pacioretty said. “I’ve waited a little bit here for this. I’ve put in a lot of work and had a lot of great people in my corner.”

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 207-4 (.981), including a 151-3 (.981) mark when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Maple Leafs: Pacioretty will take Robertson’s spot on the third line alongside center Max Domi and forward Bobby McMann. Domi was the hero by scoring the overtime winner in Toronto’s 3-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday, but McMann continues to struggle and has not scored in 13 games -- 11 in the regular season, two in the postseason. Coach Craig Berube said he hopes Pacioretty’s insertion will help McMann’s offensive game.

Senators: Ottawa will go with the same 18 skaters as Game 2 but has made one tweak up front. Forward Fabian Zetterlund will move to the second line with Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson, taking the place of veteran David Perron, who will slot into Zetterlund’s spot on the fourth line with Adam Gaudette and Nick Cousins. Like Tuesday, defenseman Nick Jensen did not participate in the morning skate, which was a regular occurrence during the regular season; he is expected to play.

Numbers to know: 54.8. That’s the percentage of face-offs won by the Maple Leafs through the first two games. It continues a trend of success by Toronto, which ranked second in the NHL during the regular season with a face-off percentage of 53.7 percent.

What to look for: The Maple Leafs expect the Senators to attempt to carry the play and make a strong push in the opening 10 minutes on Ottawa's home ice. It will be interesting to see how many Maple Leafs supporters are in the building, since there are thousands of them whenever Toronto visits here during the regular season.

What they are saying

“I think them being at home, with the crowd and everything, they’re going to make a hard push here earlier. And I think things get harder as the series goes on, as they do in every series.” -- Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube

"Obviously the home team always has an advantage. They have a lot of star power over there and we'll just try to find a way to limit their chances. Obviously with giving them that much power-play time (Toronto is 4-for-7 with the man advantage in the series), it didn't really help us, but I think at 5-on-5 we've done a pretty good job so far. I hope the matchups will help tonight.” -- Senators forward Tim Stutzle

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Calle Jarnkrok -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

David Perron -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

Pacioretty took reps at the net front on the second power-play unit during the morning skate. ... Greig also missed the morning skate but is likely to play.

NHL.com independent correspondent Callum Fraser contributed to this report

