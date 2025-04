For the first time since 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs are Stanley Cup champions! Virtually, at least.

On Saturday, before the players take the ice in real life for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, EA Sports released its annual postseason simulation, picking the Maple Leafs to earn the coveted championship this season.

In the simulation, Toronto beats the Colorado Avalanche in the Final in Game 7 to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.