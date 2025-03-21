Tavares has 3 points, Maple Leafs defeat Rangers for 3rd straight win

Toronto is tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers, both with 87 points in 69 games. The Panthers hold the regulation wins tiebreaker (35-34).

"Momentum is a nice thing to have in this League, and confidence," McCabe said. "A couple weeks ago we didn't have that momentum, we didn't have that confidence. We knew that tough stretch was going to make us better. Look ourselves in the mirror a little bit and ask for more from each and every one of us and I think we've done that and responded well."

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for the Rangers (33-31-6). They have lost three in a row, all at home, and are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"Try not to be (frustrated) because we have a game at 1 (on Saturday), so we don't have much time for crying," Panarin said. "We just have to stay together, keep trying to win games."

Tavares gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 12:30 of the first period, scoring off the rush with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle that was set up by McCabe. Nylander started the play and picked up his 600th NHL point (255 goals, 345 assists).

"I liked our start," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "I thought we came out of the gates really good, on our toes. We played last night too so sometimes you wonder how we're going to come out, but we were working right away and doing the right things and took hold of the game in my opinion."

Will Borgen made it 1-1 at 19:12 of the first with a shot from the top of the right circle that got through Stolarz with Sam Carrick and Chris Kreider both in front of the net.

McMann, who moved up to play with Tavares and Nylander to give that line more speed, scored on a deflection of McCabe's shot at 19:50 to give Toronto a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Tavares had the secondary assist.

"Those are huge, especially when you can respond and get those back right away," McMann said. "Those are huge, especially on the road too. This crowd is always pretty lively too so that was a nice one."