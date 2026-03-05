Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-11) at RANGERS (23-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- Dakota Joshua

Nicholas Robertson -- Calle Jarnkrok -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Troy Stecher -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Injured: Chris Tanev (core muscle surgery), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Taylor Raddysh -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Juuso Parssinen

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs are expected to scratch forwards Laughton and McMann and Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, for roster management purposes for the second straight game. … Miller will not play after the forward was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. … Edstrom is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 29 after missing 33 games with a lower-body injury. … Parssinen and Chmelar each was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Chmelar, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Parssinen will play in an NHL game for the first time since Nov. 22. ... Forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Scott Morrow each was assigned to Hartford on Tuesday.