Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-11) at RANGERS (23-29-8)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- Dakota Joshua
Nicholas Robertson -- Calle Jarnkrok -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Troy Stecher -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Injured: Chris Tanev (core muscle surgery), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Taylor Raddysh -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Juuso Parssinen
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs are expected to scratch forwards Laughton and McMann and Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, for roster management purposes for the second straight game. … Miller will not play after the forward was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. … Edstrom is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 29 after missing 33 games with a lower-body injury. … Parssinen and Chmelar each was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Chmelar, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch. Parssinen will play in an NHL game for the first time since Nov. 22. ... Forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Scott Morrow each was assigned to Hartford on Tuesday.