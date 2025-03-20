Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (41-24-3) at RANGERS (33-30-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSG2, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Chris Kreider

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Alexis Lafreniere -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Stolarz is likely to start after Woll made 38 saves Wednesday. ... Coach Peter Laviolette said the Rangers were working through lineup decisions after an optional practice Wednesday and optional morning skate Thursday.

Latest News

Rangers unveil Centennial Year logo for 2025-26 season

LeBron James rocks Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey at Lakers game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Draisaitl likely out for Oilers against Jets

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase 8 goals from mark

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Reasons Devils can still make playoffs despite injuries

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 20

Gustavsson makes 34 saves, Wild shut out Kraken 

Maple Leafs make lucky bounce count in win against Avalanche

Senators gaining valuable experience during playoff push

Hurricanes still flourishing after trading Rantanen to Stars

AHL notebook: Western Conference push for the Calder Cup Playoffs 

Super 16: Tight playoff races, remaining schedules highlight power rankings

Woll makes 38 saves, Maple Leafs cool off Avalanche

Mancini meets young Canucks fan who bought his game-used stick 

NHL Buzz: Kulikov week to week for Panthers

Leonard, Buium among 10 Hobey Baker candidates