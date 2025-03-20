Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (41-24-3) at RANGERS (33-30-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSG2, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Kampf, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Chris Kreider
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Alexis Lafreniere -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Stolarz is likely to start after Woll made 38 saves Wednesday. ... Coach Peter Laviolette said the Rangers were working through lineup decisions after an optional practice Wednesday and optional morning skate Thursday.