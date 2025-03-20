Maple Leafs at Rangers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (41-24-3) at RANGERS (33-30-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSG2, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Chris Kreider

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Alexis Lafreniere -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Stolarz is likely to start after Woll made 38 saves Wednesday. ... Coach Peter Laviolette said the Rangers were working through lineup decisions after an optional practice Wednesday and optional morning skate Thursday.