Maple Leafs at Rangers

MAPLE LEAFS (14-6-5) at RANGERS (19-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Bobby McMann, Maxim Lajoie

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: K'Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Jones will make his first start with the Maple Leafs. He made nine saves in relief of Woll to get a win in a 4-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Jones was recalled on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the Maple Leafs lineup is not yet confirmed because there are some players who are banged up and some who are sick. … Miller will not play for the Rangers because of personal reasons. The defenseman did not participate in the morning skate. Miller will miss his first game of the season. … Jones will replace Miller in the Rangers lineup and Gustafsson is expected to move up from the third defense pair to take his spot on the second pair with Trouba. Jones was a healthy scratch the past six games. … Robertson was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League but the defenseman is unlikely to play.