Maple Leafs at Rangers

MAPLE LEAFS (14-6-5) at RANGERS (19-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Bobby McMann, Maxim Lajoie
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: K'Andre Miller, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Jones will make his first start with the Maple Leafs. He made nine saves in relief of Woll to get a win in a 4-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Jones was recalled on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the Maple Leafs lineup is not yet confirmed because there are some players who are banged up and some who are sick. … Miller will not play for the Rangers because of personal reasons. The defenseman did not participate in the morning skate. Miller will miss his first game of the season. … Jones will replace Miller in the Rangers lineup and Gustafsson is expected to move up from the third defense pair to take his spot on the second pair with Trouba. Jones was a healthy scratch the past six games. … Robertson was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League but the defenseman is unlikely to play.