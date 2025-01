Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal New York

Explanation: The Referees’ initial call on the ice was no goal as they had deemed the play dead before the puck entered the Toronto net. The Referees came to video review to ensure that the puck did not enter the net as a result of a continuous shot. It was determined that the puck stopped between Joseph Woll’s pads and, therefore, did not enter the net as a result of a continuous shot.