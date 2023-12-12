Islanders recover for OT win against Tavares, Maple Leafs

Horvat scores at 46 seconds; Toronto forward gets 1,000th NHL point against former team

TOR@NYI: Barzal sets up Horvat in overtime

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat scored 46 seconds into overtime for the New York Islanders, who recovered for a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Monday.

Horvat won it from the left circle off a pass from Mathew Barzal on a 2-on-1.

His goal came after Morgan Rielly tied it 3-3 with seven seconds remaining in regulation. John Tavares, who played his first nine seasons with the Islanders (2009-18), earned his 1,000th NHL point on the play with the primary assist.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (13-7-7), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves.

Tavares had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander had two assists for the Maple Leafs (14-6-5), who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 5:50 of the first period with a power-play goal. He roofed a shot over Sorokin's glove from the low slot off a bumper pass from Mitchell Marner.

Nelson tied it 1-1 at 9:20. Palmieri picked the puck up along the left boards and sent a backhand pass to Nelson, who had skated to the top of the circle and beat Samsonov glove side with a one-timer.

Cizikas gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 18:33. Cal Clutterbuck got to a loose puck behind the net and sent a pass out front, where it deflected off the skate of Marner to Cizikas, who lifted in a backhand over a sprawling Samsonov.

Palmieri extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:10 of the second period, scoring blocker side from the high slot off a pass from Nelson from below the goal line.

Tavares cut it to 3-2 at 7:43 when he redirected Conor Timmins' pass between his legs with his backhand in front.

