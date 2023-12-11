Maple Leafs at Islanders

MAPLE LEAFS (14-6-4) at ISLANDERS (12-7-7)

7 p.m. ET; MSGNSN, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor-- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Bobby McMann, Maxim Lajoie

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

Status Report

Lagesson is a game-time decision and could return after missing two games due to illness.