Maple Leafs at Islanders

MAPLE LEAFS (14-6-4) at ISLANDERS (12-7-7)
7 p.m. ET; MSGNSN, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor-- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Bobby McMann, Maxim Lajoie
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)
Status Report
Lagesson is a game-time decision and could return after missing two games due to illness.