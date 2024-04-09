Maple Leafs at Devils

MAPLE LEAFS (45-23-9) at DEVILS (37-36-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Shane Bowers -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Kaapo Kahkonen (lower body); Jack Hughes (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. ... Woll is expected to start after Samsonov made 31 against Pittsburgh. ... Jack Hughes did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday and there is no timetable for the center's return. ... Foote will make his season debut. ... Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Kahkonen, a goalie, left at 8:39 of the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as Allen's backup.