Maple Leafs at Devils

MAPLE LEAFS (45-23-9) at DEVILS (37-36-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- TJ Brodie
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Shane Bowers -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Kaapo Kahkonen (lower body); Jack Hughes (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. ... Woll is expected to start after Samsonov made 31 against Pittsburgh. ... Jack Hughes did not participate in the Devils morning skate Tuesday and there is no timetable for the center's return. ... Foote will make his season debut. ... Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Kahkonen, a goalie, left at 8:39 of the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as Allen's backup.