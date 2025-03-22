Video Review: TOR @ NSH – 14:10 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review determined that Scott Laughton’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Nashville net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

---

Latest News

Flames defeat Islanders in OT, get 3rd straight victory

Kings score 7, end Hurricanes winning streak at 8 

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Capitals score 6, defeat Panthers to stay hot

Maroon of Blackhawks to retire after season

Brodzinski scores twice in 3rd period, Rangers defeat Canucks

Harley, Stars recover for OT victory against Flyers

Maroon receives standing ovation from Blues fans during last game in St. Louis 

Gustavsson makes 20 saves, Wild defeat Sabres

NHL Buzz: Elias Pettersson, Hoglander could miss next game for Canucks

Bedard sees positives for Blackhawks despite difficult season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 22 

Rangers celebrate Sam Rosen’s retirement with special pregame ceremony

CHL notebook: Penguins prospect Howe blossoming after WHL trade to Calgary

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season