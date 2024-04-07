Matthews gets 100th point, Maple Leafs top Canadiens to gain in Atlantic

The Maple Leafs forward tied Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s goal total last year for the most in a season since Alex Ovechkin scored 65 goals for the Washington Capitals in 2007-08.

Matthews, who had 106 points (60 goals, 46 assists) in 2021-22, also matched Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour as the only Toronto players to each have two 100-point seasons.

Mitch Marner had an assist in his first game since March 7 following a lower-body injury, and Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs (44-23-9), who clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday and have won four of five.

Toronto moved four points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning lost 5-4 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson had two assists for the Canadiens (29-35-12), who have lost three of four (0-3-1) since winning three straight for the first time this season. Sam Montembeault allowed four goals on 12 shots before he was replaced by Cayden Primeau at 7:54 of the second period. Primeau stopped all 18 shots he faced.

Max Domi gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 2:21 of the second period when he was left unchecked in front of the net to deflect Ilya Lyubushkin’s point shot between Montembeault’s legs.

Matthews scored 17 seconds later to make it 2-0 at 2:38 on a wraparound that banked into the net off Montreal defenseman David Savard’s skate.

Matthew Knies extended it to 3-0 at 7:20 when he jumped on a rebound of William Nylander’s shot from the left point in front of the net and shot around Montembeault’s right pad.

Bobby McMann pushed it to 4-0 at at 7:54. He shot under Montembeault’s arm when he broke in alone after ducking behind coverage to take Marner’s return pass from the right side.

Suzuki made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 9:05 when he one-timed a shot over Samsonov from low in the left face-off circle on Juraj Slafkovsky’s cross-ice backhand pass.

Cole Caufield cut it to 4-2 at 18:32 with a shot past Samsonov blocker side after Matheson carried the puck behind the net before setting him up.