NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway during NHL Game No. 635 in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 5, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:08 of the third period. Domi was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.