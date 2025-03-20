Maple Leafs make lucky bounce count in win against Avalanche

It was early in the third period, and the momentum seemed to be leaning Colorado’s way. Toronto had just taken a costly too many men on the ice penalty just 1:31 into the period, a potentially ominous recipe for disaster in a 1-1 game given the potent Avalanche power play led by stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

To that point, Woll had been the star of the show. Colorado had registered the final nine shots of the second period for a 28-15 shot advantage going into the third period and easily could have been ahead if not for the Toronto goaltender.

When a puck came loose behind the Toronto net, Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit, one of Toronto's more reliable penalty killers, quickly got to it and rifled it down the ice to chew some precious seconds off the clock.

Or so he thought.

Positioned in the neutral zone near the center ice redline, Sutherland saw the puck coming and tried to get out of the way, only to lose his balance and plop to the ice.

Instead of the puck going all the way deep into Colorado territory, it hit Sutherland, who quickly got up and took himself out of the play.

“I’m not sure what happened with the ref,” Lorentz said. “I was trying to get a change but then I saw him go down a little bit and saw the puck squirt loose. So I thought I might as well reroute …”

The Maple Leafs forward did exactly that, grabbing the puck and heading down the left wing toward the Colorado net.

From his vantage point in the Toronto crease, Woll cracked a smile as the play unfolded.

“I mean, I’ll take it for sure,” he said with a chuckle. “Bounces happen. It was unfortunate for them. But it was nice to be on the right side of it.”

Especially when Lorentz took full advantage of that break by finishing the play with a seeing-eye snap shot into the top corner past Colorado goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, a shorthanded goal at 2:53 of the third that proved to be the difference.

“Oh man, you can’t possibly make this up,” said former NHL goalie Brian Boucher on TNT’s broadcast of the game.

As the capacity crowd went bonkers, Lorentz went down to one knee and busted out into a series of fist pumps. Having been a Maple Leafs fan while growing up 60 miles southwest of Toronto in Kitchener, he’d dreamt of one day having signature moments like this in blue-and-white.

He just never envisioned it would come on such a wacky play.