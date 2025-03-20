Woll makes 38 saves, Maple Leafs cool off Avalanche

Lorentz breaks tie in 3rd for Toronto; Colorado’s 9-game point streak ends

COL at TOR | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll made 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed to break a tie at 2:53 of the third period for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

While killing a penalty, Simon Benoit’s clearing attempt hit an official in the neutral zone, where it was collected by Lorentz, who skated into the zone and shot over Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Auston Matthews scored in his third straight game for the Maple Leafs (41-24-3), who have won two in a row after losing five of their prior six.

Blackwood made 24 saves for the Avalanche (41-25-3), who had a nine-game point streak end (8-0-1).

Woll kept it 2-1 at 8:18 of the third period when he made a glove save on Brock Nelson, who shot from the slot.

Matthews put Toronto up 1-0 28 seconds into the second period on the power play when his shot from the bottom of the right circle deflected off Devon Toews stick at the top of the goal crease.

Valeri Nichushkin tied it 1-1 at 2:48 on the power play when he took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and shot past Woll’s glove in the slot.

The Avalanche outshot the Maple Leafs 15-10 in the second period and had the final nine shot of the period.

Latest News

Mancini meets young Canucks fan who bought his game-used stick 

NHL Buzz: Kulikov week to week for Panthers

Leonard, Buium among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL reimagining format for 2026 All-Star Game, Bettman says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025 NHL Draft to have revamped look

NHL, NHLPA to begin talks on new Collective Bargaining Agreement in April

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Heiskanen could be out through 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Stars

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche look to continue climb in Central Division

Kadri has goal, assist, Flames defeat Rangers to end 3-game skid

Boeser has 2 goals, assist in Canucks win against Jets 

Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Wright scores twice, Kraken score 6 unanswered to ease past Blackhawks