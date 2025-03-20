Woll makes 38 saves, Maple Leafs cool off Avalanche

While killing a penalty, Simon Benoit’s clearing attempt hit an official in the neutral zone, where it was collected by Lorentz, who skated into the zone and shot over Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Auston Matthews scored in his third straight game for the Maple Leafs (41-24-3), who have won two in a row after losing five of their prior six.

Blackwood made 24 saves for the Avalanche (41-25-3), who had a nine-game point streak end (8-0-1).

Woll kept it 2-1 at 8:18 of the third period when he made a glove save on Brock Nelson, who shot from the slot.

Matthews put Toronto up 1-0 28 seconds into the second period on the power play when his shot from the bottom of the right circle deflected off Devon Toews stick at the top of the goal crease.

Valeri Nichushkin tied it 1-1 at 2:48 on the power play when he took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and shot past Woll’s glove in the slot.

The Avalanche outshot the Maple Leafs 15-10 in the second period and had the final nine shot of the period.