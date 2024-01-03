LOS ANGELES -- Martin Jones made 31 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings
Nylander scores twice, reaches 50 points; Los Angeles drops 3rd in row
William Nylander scored twice to reach 50 points this season, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists for Maple Leafs (18-10-7), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1) and visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
“I felt right from the drop of the puck in the first period, our guys really showed that they were on a bit of a mission here tonight,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s what we’re capable of. A terrific effort.”
Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the Kings (20-9-5), who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost three straight (0-2-1).
“We didn’t feel like it was free-flowing for the majority of the game,” Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “It’s more mental than anything, but I thought overall we were just a little too slow. They were faster, cleaner, and obviously the result comes when it happens like that.”
Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 5:13 of the second period. Bertuzzi’s forecheck forced a turnover that John Tavares fed back to him behind the net before finding Nylander at the edge of the right face-off circle for a one-timer.
Calle Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 8:14 when he scored on a backhand all alone above the crease set up by Bertuzzi’s pass off the wall.
“Two really nice plays,” Nylander said of Bertuzzi’s passing. “Obviously he’s skating really well and making a lot of nice plays. I thought we could have connected on some more, but it was a good game.”
Jones made 13 saves in the second and 12 more in the third period.
“I like to keep it simple,” Jones said. “When I’m moving around, sliding around a little too much, that’s a telltale sign maybe I’m chasing it a little bit. I felt like I was in good position for a lot of the night tonight. A lot of the chances they had were straight on. Not a lot of stuff side to side, so that helps.”
Nylander scored an empty-net goal at 19:00 of the third for the 3-0 final. It was his 50th point (19 goals, 31 assists) in 35 games, becoming the fourth-fastest player in Maple Leafs history to hit the mark.
Kings coach Todd McLellan made forward Arthur Kaliyev a healthy scratch and then shuffled his top three lines after falling behind.
“We had nothing going,” McLellan said. “Throughout the lineup, we had nothing going. Probably the first time this year that we’ve really done that (shuffling) to that extent. Now and then somebody misses a shift, we flip a winger or two, but to that extent … again, I thought we played better after that, but it’s too late.”
NOTES: It was Jones’ second shutout of the season and 30th of his NHL career. … Lorne Carr (31 games in 1943-44), Doug Gilmour (33 in 1992-93) and Darryl Sittler (34 in 1977-78) are the only players in Maple Leafs history to reach 50 points in fewer games than Nylander. Carr also had 50 points in 34 games in 1942-43. … Toronto forward Max Domi got his fourth assist during a three-game streak. … Drew Doughty of the Kings played his 1,129th career game to tie Brian Leetch (New York Rangers, 1988-2004) for 10th among defensemen with one franchise.