Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings

William Nylander scored twice to reach 50 points this season, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists for Maple Leafs (18-10-7), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1) and visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

“I felt right from the drop of the puck in the first period, our guys really showed that they were on a bit of a mission here tonight,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s what we’re capable of. A terrific effort.”

Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the Kings (20-9-5), who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost three straight (0-2-1).

“We didn’t feel like it was free-flowing for the majority of the game,” Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “It’s more mental than anything, but I thought overall we were just a little too slow. They were faster, cleaner, and obviously the result comes when it happens like that.”