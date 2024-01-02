Maple Leafs at Kings 

MAPLE LEAFS (17-10-7) at KINGS (20-8-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Kampf is expected to return to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Jones is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will dress as the backup. … Ilya Samsonov was assigned to the AHL on Monday after the goalie cleared waivers. … Talbot is expected to start for the seventh time in nine games after not participating in an optional practice Tuesday.