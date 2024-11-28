Verhaeghe, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs to end 4-game skid

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (13-9-1), who had lost six of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs (13-7-2), who had won four straight and seven of eight. Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves in his first game against the Panthers since winning the Stanley Cup with them last season.

Barkov made it 1-0 for Florida on the power play at 4:46 of the first period by one-timing a feed from Aaron Ekblad at the right face-off dot.

Mackie Samoskevich pushed it to 2-0 at 5:36. After losing the puck while trying to feed Eetu Luostarinen in front, he had it bounce back to him below the left circle and snapped a shot inside the right post with bodies in front of Stolarz.

Sam Reinhart extended it to 3-0 at 17:04 of the second period on a short-handed goal, scoring over Stolarz’s right shoulder from the top of the slot off a drop pass by Barkov.

Marner cut it to 3-1 at 18:31 during the same power play. After getting the puck in front of Bobrovsky off a face-off, Marner got the goalie to commit low and lifted the puck over him.

After Toronto forward William Nylander got a double minor for high-sticking Florida defenseman Nate Schmidt at 13:20 of the third period, Verhaeghe made it 4-1 on the ensuing power play, putting a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Stolarz from the left circle at 14:27.

Bennett scored into an empty net at 18:32 for the 5-1 final.

Florida was without center Anton Lundell, who needed stitches after taking a puck to the face during a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. He had been a game-time decision for Wednesday.