Maple Leafs at Panthers

MAPLE LEAFS (2-1-0) at PANTHERS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: William Lockwood, Mike Reilly

Injured: Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday, but coach Sheldon Keefe said Knies and Jarnkrok will flip spots in the lineup. ... Samsonov will start after Woll made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. ... Bobrovsky will make his fourth straight start. ... The Panthers recalled Lockwood, a forward, from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and assigned forward Mackie Samoskevich to the AHL. ... Gadjovich, a forward signed to a one-year contract Monday, remains out with an injury sustained with the San Jose Sharks last season, but is on the active roster; he is expected to be out at least 10 more days.