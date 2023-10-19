Maple Leafs at Panthers

MAPLE LEAFS (2-1-0) at PANTHERS (1-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: William Lockwood, Mike Reilly
Injured: Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Sam Bennett (lower body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday, but coach Sheldon Keefe said Knies and Jarnkrok will flip spots in the lineup. ... Samsonov will start after Woll made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. ... Bobrovsky will make his fourth straight start. ... The Panthers recalled Lockwood, a forward, from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday and assigned forward Mackie Samoskevich to the AHL. ... Gadjovich, a forward signed to a one-year contract Monday, remains out with an injury sustained with the San Jose Sharks last season, but is on the active roster; he is expected to be out at least 10 more days.