Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-22-9) at PANTHERS (29-25-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Dakota Joshua

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Phillippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Dakota Mermis (knee), Chris Tanev (groin)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jesper Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Joshua was activated off long-term injured reserve prior to a 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday but did not play; coach Craig Berube said he would play in one of the two games on the Florida trip; the forward has missed 20 games because of a lacerated kidney. ... The Panthers will not have any of their long-term injured players back Thursday; Kulikov, a defenseman, could return in the coming days as could Nosek, a forward. Jones, a defenseman, may return next week. … Marchand, Rodrigues, and Ekblad will each play after missing Florida’s final game before the Olympic break, a 6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 5.