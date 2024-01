Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone, deflected off Evan Bouchard and re-entered the offensive zone where Zach Hyman played it in an off-side position.

Clock is reset to show 9:02 (10:58 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.