Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

MAPLE LEAFS (10-5-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-12-0)

2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson – Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Corey Perry, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Taylor Hall (ACL surgery)

Status report: Jarnkrok, a forward, did not practice on Thursday. Keefe said he will be a game-time decision. … Timmins (lower body) has practiced this week and could make his season debut. “He’s preparing to play,” Keefe said. ... Klingberg was placed on long-term injured reserve by Toronto on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, did not practice with the Blackhawks on Thursday after he was scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Hall, a forward, will be out the rest of the season, it was announced on Thursday. … Athanasiou, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 9. … Guttman and Anderson were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.