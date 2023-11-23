Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1; Lightning, Flyers enter power rankings
Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on holiday 
Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

Malkin ‘tough to contain’ during hot start with Penguins
AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (10-5-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-12-0)

2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson – Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Corey Perry, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Taylor Hall (ACL surgery)

Status report: Jarnkrok, a forward, did not practice on Thursday. Keefe said he will be a game-time decision. … Timmins (lower body) has practiced this week and could make his season debut. “He’s preparing to play,” Keefe said. ... Klingberg was placed on long-term injured reserve by Toronto on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, did not practice with the Blackhawks on Thursday after he was scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Hall, a forward, will be out the rest of the season, it was announced on Thursday. … Athanasiou, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 9. … Guttman and Anderson were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today