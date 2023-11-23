Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

MAPLE LEAFS (10-5-2) at BLACKHAWKS (5-12-0)
2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Noah Gregor
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson – Conor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman --Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Corey Perry, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Taylor Hall (ACL surgery)
Status report: Jarnkrok, a forward, did not practice on Thursday. Keefe said he will be a game-time decision. … Timmins (lower body) has practiced this week and could make his season debut. “He’s preparing to play,” Keefe said. ... Klingberg was placed on long-term injured reserve by Toronto on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, did not practice with the Blackhawks on Thursday after he was scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Hall, a forward, will be out the rest of the season, it was announced on Thursday. … Athanasiou, a forward, was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 9. … Guttman and Anderson were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.