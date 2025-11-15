Maple Leafs at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-2) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-4)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Brandon Carlo

Dakota Joshua -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Easton Cowan

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach

Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Rinzel

Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Woll could make his season debut after taking a personal leave during training camp. He returned to practice this week. … Cowan, a forward, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. He could draw in if either Knies or Carlo can't play. Each took a maintenance day at practice on Friday. … Rinzel will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Coach Jeff Blashill said he wanted to give the defenseman a game to "reset." … Dickinson, a forward, will miss his seventh straight game. He practiced on Friday and took part in the morning skate. … Forwards Nazar and Bertuzzi will each be a game-time decision. Nazar has missed two games. Bertuzzi took a maintenance day on Friday.