Maple Leafs at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (34-20-2) at BLACKHAWKS (17-32-7)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Ethan Del Mastro

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate … Woll will start after Stolarz made 31 saves in a 6-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday … Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 16 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.