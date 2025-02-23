Maple Leafs at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (34-20-2) at BLACKHAWKS (17-32-7)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alex Steeves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Philipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Ethan Del Mastro
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate … Woll will start after Stolarz made 31 saves in a 6-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday … Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 16 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.