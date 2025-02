Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

*

Result:* Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Toronto

Explanation: It was determined that Toronto’s William Nylander legally tagged up at the blue line before John Tavares entered the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. Tavares delayed touching the puck in the offensive zone so Nylander could tag up.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

---