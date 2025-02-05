Video Review: TOR @ CGY – 6:30 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice overturned – No goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review determined that John Tavares’ stick was above the height of the crossbar when he batted the puck into the Calgary net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Fischler recounts 1954 blockbuster trade that changed fortunes for clubs involved

McAvoy has 'goose bumps' at chance to be leader for Team USA at 4 Nations

Sweden’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

Mailbag: Potential for trades during 4 Nations break, Finland injuries

Lightning cool off Senators to spoil Ullmark’s return

Rakell of Penguins named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces William Karlsson

Swayman makes 35 saves, Bruins shut out Wild

J. Hughes scores twice, Devils edge Penguins in shootout

Ovechkin scores goal No. 878, Capitals hold off Panthers

Comrie makes 29 saves, Jets shut out Hurricanes for 7th straight win

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Ducks rock custom T-shirts, Crocs to celebrate Gibson’s 500th NHL game

Islanders edge Golden Knights, hand them 4th straight loss

Tuch sparks Sabres past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 878, now 17 from breaking NHL record

Goal of the season? Johnson spins around for sweet backhand goal

NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Doughty on playing for Canada at 4 Nations: 'I want to be there'