Matthews hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames to end 4-game skid 

Mitchell Marner scored, and William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (22-13-8), who ended a four-game losing streak. Martin Jones made 23 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane scored, and Dan Vladar made 29 saves for the Flames (21-19-5), who had a season-long four-game winning streak end.

Sharangovich gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 10:52 of the first period with a deflection of Rasmus Andersson's point shot. Sharangovich has seven goals in his past five games.

Kadri fanned on a one-timer in the slot on the power play, but the shot deflected off Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and through Jones' legs for a 2-0 lead at 15:23.

Matthews pulled a one-handed pass through his skates and to his stick before shooting top corner over Vladar's glove to cut Calgary's lead to 2-1 at 18:24 of the first period.

His goal came 1:36 after Flames forward Mikael Backlund hit the post on a shot off the rush.

Matthews scored again to tie it 2-2 at 4:08 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nylander during a delayed penalty.

Marner put Toronto ahead 3-2 at 7:44 when he took a return cross-ice pass from Nylander and shot past Vladar on a 4-on-3 power play.

Connor Zary looked to have tied it at 8:39 of the third, but the Maple Leafs successfully challenged for a hand pass prior to the goal.

Matthews completed his fourth hat trick of the season when he backhanded a rebound of Matthew Knies’ shot for a 4-2 lead at 13:39.

Mangiapane made it 4-3 at 17:53 after video review determined that the puck hit Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren's stick before crossing the goal line after Mangiapane kicked it.