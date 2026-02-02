Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (25-21-9) at FLAMES (22-26-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Easton Cowan

Injured: Morgan Rielly (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

Rielly, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate after he was injured in the second period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He is not expected back until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. … After making his season debut with the Maple Leafs against the Canucks, Rifai will sit out against the Flames. … Parekh will play his first NHL game since Nov. 7. … Forward Justin Kirkland was reassigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday.