Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (25-21-9) at FLAMES (22-26-6)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Easton Cowan
Injured: Morgan Rielly (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley – Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
Rielly, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate after he was injured in the second period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He is not expected back until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. … After making his season debut with the Maple Leafs against the Canucks, Rifai will sit out against the Flames. … Parekh will play his first NHL game since Nov. 7. … Forward Justin Kirkland was reassigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday.