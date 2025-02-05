Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ CGY – 8:09 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review determined Jonathan Huberdeau’s stick made contact with the blocker of Toronto’s Joseph Woll and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Joel Farabee’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”