Maple Leafs clinch Atlantic Division with shutout win against Sabres 

“It's huge (to win the division),” Stolarz said. “I mean, to be able to start the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs on home ice, in front of our home fans, it's massive for us. You get that last change, you get that Game 7 home ice, so it's quite an accomplishment for this group, and we're super excited about it.”

It’s the second straight shutout for Stolarz, who stopped all 15 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He has three shutouts in his past four games and hasn’t allowed a goal in a career-long 132:27.

“I feel good,” said Stolarz, who has won eight straight starts. “But I think at the end of the day, I think the guys are really committing to a complete two-way game up and down the ice. I mean, you look at all the blocked shots, the way guys are sacrificing their body right now, the backcheck. It's what it's [going to] take to go far in the playoffs. I just think that we have to continue this trend.”