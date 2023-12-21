Maple Leafs at Sabres 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (16-7-6) at SABRES (13-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok 

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- Timothy Liljegren 

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: William Lagesson, Pontus Holmberg 

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju 

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Erik Johnson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) 

Status report

Giordano, who has missed nine games, skated with the team for the first time since he was injured against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 28. The defenseman won't play before the NHL holiday break, coach Sheldon Keefe said. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Skinner and Greenway are each game-time decisions after missing three and nine games, respectively, each with an upper-body injury. Each was off the ice early, suggesting they will play. … Girgensons, a forward, skated with the team for the first time since he was injured Nov. 24 but will not play Thursday or when the Sabres visit the New York Rangers on Saturday.

