Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Chris Tanev
Dakota Mermis -- Brandon Carlo
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (upper body), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn – Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: None
Injured: Beck Malenstyn (undisclosed), Owen Power (lower body), Tyson Kozak (hip), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Status report
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate he expects Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend, but “you never know.” … McCabe, a defenseman, is uncertain to return before the regular-season finale Thursday. … Power will miss the final two games of the regular season and his injury “looks to be” serious, according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. The defenseman was injured late in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Malenstyn, a forward, was absent from the morning skate and will not play. Buffalo will recall a player from Rochester of the American Hockey League.