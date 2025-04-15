Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Chris Tanev

Dakota Mermis -- Brandon Carlo

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (upper body), David Kampf (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn – Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: None

Injured: Beck Malenstyn (undisclosed), Owen Power (lower body), Tyson Kozak (hip), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Status report

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the morning skate he expects Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend, but “you never know.” … McCabe, a defenseman, is uncertain to return before the regular-season finale Thursday. … Power will miss the final two games of the regular season and his injury “looks to be” serious, according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. The defenseman was injured late in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Malenstyn, a forward, was absent from the morning skate and will not play. Buffalo will recall a player from Rochester of the American Hockey League.