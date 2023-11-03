Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation and the shootout, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for Boston (9-0-1), which topped its 9-1-0 start from last season. Mason Lohrei had an assist in his NHL debut.

William Nylander had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 10 games, and Ilya Samsonov made 38 saves for Toronto (5-3-2), which has lost three in a row.

Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first period, knocking in a centering pass from Brandon Carlo.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 1:36 of the second period. He charged into the offensive zone before sending the puck up to Marchand in the slot. Samsonov stopped Marchand from in close, but DeBrusk put in the rebound for his first goal of the season.

Mitchell Marner cut it to 2-1 at 6:31 after a deke around Carlo in the left face-off circle, and Auston Matthews tied it 2-2 at 7:34 from nearly the same spot, sending the puck over Swayman’s glove-side shoulder on a one-timer.

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly rang a shot off the post at 2:05 of overtime.

The Bruins failed to convert on a power play after Nylander was called for holding at 2:25.

DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored the only goals in the shootout.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren left the game with 41 seconds left in the first after slamming into the corner boards feet first while tied up with Marchand.