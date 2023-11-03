Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Swayman makes 33 saves for Boston; Nylander extends point streak to 10 for Toronto

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their season-opening point streak to a franchise-record 10 games in a 3-2 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday.

Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation and the shootout, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for Boston (9-0-1), which topped its 9-1-0 start from last season. Mason Lohrei had an assist in his NHL debut.

William Nylander had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 10 games, and Ilya Samsonov made 38 saves for Toronto (5-3-2), which has lost three in a row.

Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first period, knocking in a centering pass from Brandon Carlo.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 1:36 of the second period. He charged into the offensive zone before sending the puck up to Marchand in the slot. Samsonov stopped Marchand from in close, but DeBrusk put in the rebound for his first goal of the season.

Mitchell Marner cut it to 2-1 at 6:31 after a deke around Carlo in the left face-off circle, and Auston Matthews tied it 2-2 at 7:34 from nearly the same spot, sending the puck over Swayman’s glove-side shoulder on a one-timer.

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly rang a shot off the post at 2:05 of overtime. 

The Bruins failed to convert on a power play after Nylander was called for holding at 2:25.

DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored the only goals in the shootout.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren left the game with 41 seconds left in the first after slamming into the corner boards feet first while tied up with Marchand.